Aurora man sentenced to 7 years for 'horrific' stabbing of ex-girlfriend

An Aurora man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend who is the mother of his children several times last January.

Jose Avila, 36, went to the home of his ex-girlfriend and their four children on Jan. 17 and started drinking alcohol and arguing with her. Around 12:45 a.m., Avila's former girlfriend told him to leave the residence and pushed him toward the door.

Avila refused to leave and stabbed her three times in the torso. Avila had four prior domestic battery convictions dating back to 2006, according to officials.

Avila pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm, a Class 2 felony. He was sentenced to seven years Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Mr. Avila’s actions were unjustified, horrific and demonstrative of the cycle of domestic violence and abuse. His mistreatment of the survivor escalated that day and the prison sentence shows the consequences of that escalation," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Hannah Stout said in a statement. "I am grateful that this survivor stood up for herself and that I could help her in her efforts not only to bring Mr. Avila to justice, but also to bring some peace back into her life."

Avila has received credit for 224 days served in the Kane County Jail.