Aurora man stabbed woman sitting in her car on Valentine's Day: police

An Aurora man has been charged with stabbing a woman in her car on Valentine's Day.

Jonathan Cruz, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of vehicular invasion.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Claim Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman was sitting in her vehicle when Cruz allegedly approached the car, opened the door and stabbed her in the leg and hand.

Cruz then fled to a nearby residence, police said. He exited the residence on his own and was taken into police custody without incident.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.