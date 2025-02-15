Aurora marks 6th anniversary of Henry Pratt Company shooting

A tragic anniversary was observed in Aurora on Saturday, marking six years since a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company claimed the lives of five employees.

What we know:

Six years ago, on Feb. 15, a mass shooting occurred at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.

Five employees were killed when a disgruntled worker walked into the company’s warehouse and opened fire.

A sixth employee survived being shot.

The gunman also fired at responding officers, wounding five of them before police shot and killed him.

On Saturday, a wreath and flowers were placed in front of photos of the victims during a memorial at Aurora City Hall.

What they're saying:

"Today we stand together as one Aurora, united in their memory and in support of their families," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

"I ask you all to remember that while this event may have been born in ate, we remember the love that Josh Pinkard, Trevor Wehner, Vicente Juarez, Russell Beyer and Clayton Parks had for their family and friends," said Commander Bryan Handell, with the Aurora Police Department.

Families of the victims were also in attendance at the memorial.