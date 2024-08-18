Aurora mayor announces bid for third term

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced that he is running for a third term as mayor of the state’s second-largest city.

"I want to thank all of you for gathering here today on this momentous occasion as I announce that I am running for re-election as mayor of my hometown," Irvin said Sunday while announcing his candidacy.

Irvin, who first assumed office in 2017 as Aurora’s first Black mayor, highlighted the city’s progress under his leadership during Sunday's briefing.

He was re-elected in 2021 in a three-candidate race.

During his announcement, Irvin touted his overall achievements over the last eight years in office, which he said includes decreasing major crime rates, revitalizing downtown, increasing city staff and streamlining city processes, and more.

"These achievements have strengthened Aurora's tax base, upgraded Aurora's profile, and put us on a forward-focused path that we need to continue for four more years," Irvin said.