Aurora mayor considering run for Illinois governor against Pritzker
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is reportedly eyeing a run for governor.
He may be running as a GOP opponent to Governor JB Pritzker.
Illinois’ richest man Ken Griffin has said he will drop serious money into whoever is the GOP nominee. But the Chicago Sun-Times says Griffin denied rumors that he will be putting that money toward Irvin.
Sources told the Sun-Times Griffin has not decided who he will support yet.
Irvin was first elected as mayor of Aurora — the state's second-largest city — in 2017. He is the first African American to be sworn into the position.
So far, four other Republicans have announced plans to run for governor.
Advertisement
Those Republicans are: State Sen. Darren Bailey, former State Sen. Paul Schimpf, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and businessman Gary Rabine.