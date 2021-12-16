Aurora mayor considering run for Illinois governor against Pritzker

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is reportedly eyeing a run for governor.

He may be running as a GOP opponent to Governor JB Pritzker.

Illinois’ richest man Ken Griffin has said he will drop serious money into whoever is the GOP nominee. But the Chicago Sun-Times says Griffin denied rumors that he will be putting that money toward Irvin.

Sources told the Sun-Times Griffin has not decided who he will support yet.

Irvin was first elected as mayor of Aurora — the state's second-largest city — in 2017. He is the first African American to be sworn into the position.

So far, four other Republicans have announced plans to run for governor.

Those Republicans are: State Sen. Darren Bailey, former State Sen. Paul Schimpf, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and businessman Gary Rabine.