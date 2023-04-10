Aurora mayor visits 911 dispatchers, delivers personalized gifts
AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora honored 911 dispatchers Monday for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Earlier this year, Mayor Richard Irvin and Congressman Bill Foster delivered a check to expand the main dispatch center, and Monday, Irvin returned with gifts for each of them — personally delivering them during each shift.
Aurora is also acknowledging National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week.
Those workers also received personalized gifts and visits from the mayor.