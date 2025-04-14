Aurora police investigating after man fatally shot

The Brief A man was shot early Saturday in Aurora and died hours later at the hospital. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and an acquaintance. Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A 35-year-old man died after being shot early Saturday morning in Aurora.

What we know:

Aurora police responded to a report of a person with a weapon around 3:34 a.m. in the 400 block of Weston Avenue.

There, officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Aurora Fire Department and taken to Prime Healthcare Mercy Medical Center, where he died at 7:47 a.m.

Police believe the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and someone he knew. The Kane County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine the exact cause of death. That’s scheduled for April 14.

Aurora Police detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and are working with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.