Aurora police investigating after man fatally shot
AURORA, Ill. - A 35-year-old man died after being shot early Saturday morning in Aurora.
What we know:
Aurora police responded to a report of a person with a weapon around 3:34 a.m. in the 400 block of Weston Avenue.
There, officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Aurora Fire Department and taken to Prime Healthcare Mercy Medical Center, where he died at 7:47 a.m.
Police believe the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and someone he knew. The Kane County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine the exact cause of death. That’s scheduled for April 14.
Aurora Police detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and are working with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Aurora Police Department.