Aurora police investigating report of person with gun at Chicago Premium Outlets Mall

Aurora police said they are investigating reports of a person with a gun at Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.

Police said on Facebook that the incident is secure and they are speaking to the person in question.

Police said there is no active threat.

Some people commenting on the police department's Facebook post said they had run in terror.

Last week, 8 people were shot dead and 7 others wounded by a man with Nazi beliefs and an AR-15 at a mall in Texas.