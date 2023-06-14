Aurora Police Department unveils Juneteenth squad car

Events celebrating the upcoming Juneteenth holiday have begun.

In Aurora, the police department unveiled a custom-wrapped squad car on Wednesday.

It features a kente cloth backdrop with an overlay of the Juneteenth flag and the date of June 19, 1865, prominently displayed on both sides.

The rear bumper features the pan-African red, black and green flag.

Officers will be assigned to the squad during regular duties over the next two weeks to engage the community in education and conversation about Juneteenth and Black history.

The squad will be prominently featured at upcoming Juneteenth events in Aurora, including Friday's food distribution with Black fraternities and sororities, the annual citywide celebration on Saturday and the Juneteenth Youth Summit and flag raising on Monday.