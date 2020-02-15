Aurora police officer returns to work exactly one year after mass shooting

An Aurora police officer who was injured during a mass shooting in that city on Feb. 15, 2019 returned to work on Saturday, exactly one year later.

Officer Marco Gomez had spent a year recuperating from the shooting at Harry Pratt. Five people were killed and five others wounded.

Gomez had worked five hours a day, five days a week to strengthen his leg enough to return to the force.

"It's very easy to say, 'Hey I'm done,'" Gomez said. "But there's still a lot of good we could do -- I could do."

A memorial was held in Aurora Saturday for a community still grieving from the mass shooting.

State lawmakers and police have called for changes to gun laws in the wake of the attack. The shooter's FOID card had been revoked, but he still had a gun.