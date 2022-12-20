Aurora police officers, mom honored for saving 9-year-old boy who fell through ice

In the right place at the right time, Aurora police officers and a mom were honored at the last city council meeting of the year for saving a nine-year-old boy who fell through the ice.

On a 15-degree November day, Aurora police body camera captured an extreme act of heroism.

"As I’m running, my shoes and stuff is falling off. I’m falling. So I get to him and his brother is holding onto a rope, and he looks at me in my eyes and stuff, and you could just see the fear," said neighbor Shannon O’Neal.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

O’Neal dove into an icy pond, behind her home, to save Tyshaun LaFlore on the day before Thanksgiving. She and six Aurora police officers were given the Mayor’s Award of Valor Tuesday night.

"Valor is a gift. Those having it never know for sure whether they have it until the test comes," said Clayton Mohammad, Aurora’s Chief Communications Officer, as he addressed the crowd.

Wiping away tears, LaFlore’s mother, Mary Wilkins, kept her remarks short but was grateful for the appreciation.

"I want to thank every one of y’all who's here to save my baby," she said