Aurora police receive federal grant award

The Aurora Police Department's Crisis Intervention Unit has received a nearly $300,000 grant.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Aurora police say their Crisis Intervention Unit aims to identify people who would be better served by receiving mental health services instead of jail or arrest.

"Our department is both humbled and grateful to have received such a substantial grant," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement. "This funding will have a significant impact in helping the Crisis Intervention Unit provide our community members in crisis with the resources they need."

The grant totals $294,657.