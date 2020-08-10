Aurora police release video of officer pulling woman from car in traffic stop

Aurora police on Sunday released dash cam video of an officer pulling a woman from a vehicle during a traffic stop in an attempt to correct “a false narrative” after a 4-second clip of it was shared on social media.

The video shows an officer pulling over a 20-year-old woman Thursday for allegedly driving a vehicle with plates that were not registered to the vehicle, police said.

The video shows the officer asking the woman several times to step out the vehicle, and then pulling her by her arm and pressing her against the side of the vehicle.

She was charged with misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer and citations regarding the license plate registration, police said.

Police explained that they released the video in an effort to explain the officer’s actions.

“In an effort to provide complete transparency to the community and tell the entire story, the Aurora Police Department is releasing the dash camera video of what happened and a lengthy narrative of the incident,” police said in a statement.

Police said that social media posts falsely claimed the woman did not get out of the vehicle because she could not walk and requires the use of braces, a wheelchair, and a walker. Police said the woman walks on her own and never told officers of any pre-existing conditions or injuries.