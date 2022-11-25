Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon.

The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday.

At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however they warned shoppers that there would be extreme delays finding parking and entering the mall.

Twenty minutes later, police tweeted saying all entrances were being closed down and traffic was being re-directed.

An hour after that, police again tweeted saying entrances were "intermittently being opened as shoppers leave. Expect extreme delays entering and parking."

Malls tend to get a little chaotic on Black Friday. Around 12:35 p.m., Aurora police tweeted there were reports of a medical emergency in the area of the Outlet Mall, and that officers and paramedics were responding. There's been no further update on what exactly took place in that incident.

Around 12:25 p.m., police tweeted there had been a traffic crash at Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard. Delays were expected but no injuries were reported.

Around 11:45 a.m., Aurora police responded to a reported disturbance in the area of the isle 13 parking lot. Officers went to the scene and said there was no longer a disturbance.

Black Friday shopping at the Outlet Mall began at 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay safe, shoppers.