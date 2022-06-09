Aurora Pride Parade back on after being canceled due to lack of police staffing

In the end, the Aurora Pride Parade will go on after all.

On Thursday, a hearing was held in a west suburban courtroom to save the Aurora Pride Parade. At the time, it ultimately failed.

The parade permit was revoked this week when Aurora Police determined they could not provide enough security for the special event.

Aurora Pride took the legal route, an appeal of the revocation, to try to move forward with their plans. A judge, however, denied the appeal — confirming that the parade this year was canceled.

However, later in the evening, the city of Aurora released a statement saying they have found enough officers to work the event and keep it safe.

Initially, the city of Aurora said it could not supply the 56 officers required to safely secure the event.

"The City didn’t just double down on our efforts; we tripled down by offering an unprecedented triple-time financial incentive to our officers, and the required number of police officers to secure the parade has been successfully attained," the city said in a statement. "Consequently, a rescission of permit revocation has been submitted to Aurora Pride, and the Aurora Pride Parade can proceed as planned for Sunday, June 12."

Last month, Aurora Pride announced that law enforcement was invited to participate but should not wear uniforms or carry service revolvers, and they should not drive their police cars. That caused Mayor Richard Irving to drop out of the parade.

Then, Aurora Police determined that the permit should be revoked.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse Thursday in support of Aurora Pride.

In addition, the city of Aurora said on Friday they will still host its inaugural Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at 11 a.m. at One Aurora Plaza — located at 8 East Galena Boulevard.