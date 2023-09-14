Aurora Public Library locations evacuated due to 'emergency situation'

All Aurora Public Library locations have been evacuated due to an emergency situation Thursday morning.

The library announced the evacuation on their website and Twitter account at approximately 11:28 a.m.

At 12:13 p.m., the library tweeted that there were no active threats, but all locations will remain closed until further notice.

Any additional updates will be made on the district's website, www.aurorapubliclibrary.org.

