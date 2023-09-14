Expand / Collapse search
Aurora Public Library locations evacuated due to 'emergency situation'

Aurora Public Library issued an alert that all of its locations have been evacuated due to an "emergency situation" Thursday morning. No further information has been made available.

AURORA, Ill. - All Aurora Public Library locations have been evacuated due to an emergency situation Thursday morning. 

The library announced the evacuation on their website and Twitter account at approximately 11:28 a.m. 

At 12:13 p.m., the library tweeted that there were no active threats, but all locations will remain closed until further notice. 

Any additional updates will be made on the district's website, www.aurorapubliclibrary.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 