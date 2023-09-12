Multiple Chicago-area libraries receive bomb threats

Several libraries in the Chicago area, including Addison, Aurora, and Evanston, were targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday.

Aurora Police swiftly responded to all three public libraries in their jurisdiction, resulting in evacuations. The affected libraries are located on S. River St., S. Eola Rd., and S. Constitution Dr. Aurora police deemed the threats a "hoax" and say normal business hours have resumed.

In Addison, police were alerted to a bomb threat at the Addison Public Library on Friendship Plaza. As a precautionary measure, both the village and library campuses have been closed to the public. The DuPage County Bomb Squad conducted a thorough search, ultimately deeming the threat baseless.

In Evanston, police received reports of a bomb threat at the Evanston Public Library on Orrington Ave. While no substantiated threat was found, the Cook County Sheriff's Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and the building was evacuated. A cautionary advisory to avoid the area has been issued.

The Schaumburg Township District Library also received a bomb threat in an online chat, according to police. The library was evacuated and is closed until further notice. Police say at this time, nothing suspicious has been found.

In Chicago, the Harold Washington Library was also targeted with a bomb threat. The Bomb Squad and K9s search the premises and nothing was found.

In addition, the libraries in Streamwood and Hanover Park have been closed.

Reports suggest that further threats were made to other libraries in the Chicago area, making this an ongoing situation.