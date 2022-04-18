Aurora residents recycle 20 tons of old electronics ahead of Earth Day

Residents of Aurora got an early start on celebrating Earth Day by making sure old electronics don't end up in landfills.

More than 1,500 people participated in the city's free spring electronics recycling drive-thru.

Cars lined up with trunks and back seats filled with everything from televisions and computers to vacuums and blenders.

More than 20 tons of electronics were collected, filling up three large semi-trailers.

An employee of A-Town Recycling employees disposes of a large screen television from the trunk of an Aurora resident during the City’s Spring Electronics Recycling Drive-Thru held in downtown Aurora this weekend. Residents were allowed to bring two t (City of Aurora) Expand

Electronic products are banned from regulars landfills by the state of Illinois.

Earth Day will be celebrated on Friday as a conclusion to Earth Week.