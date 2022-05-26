Aurora student allegedly stabbed classmate during fight over vape pen: prosecutors

A 16-year-old Aurora student is accused of stabbing a classmate during a fight over a vape pen Wednesday.

The sophomore at Metea Valley High School has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old approached the victim regarding a vape pen that the victim allegedly stole from the teen, prosecutors said.

The two students allegedly went into a bathroom and began fighting.

At that time, the 16-year-old pulled out a pocketknife and allegedly cut the victim in the neck, abdomen and hands.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and has since been released, authorities said.

"The allegations that the accused in this case not only brought a weapon to school, but also used that weapon against a classmate during a physical altercation are very disturbing,"said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "Ensuring the safety and security of our schools is a top priority of my administration. Thankfully, the victim is expected to make a full recovery."

The juvenile appeared at a detention hearing Thursday morning, and was released to the custody of his parents on home detention, prosecutors said.

"Any violence inside our schools is unacceptable and we will hold students accountable who resort to physical violence," Aurora Police spokesman Paris Lewbel said. "I want to thank students for stepping up to report this incident to school officials and allowing our School Resource Officer and school administrators to intervene immediately."

The teen's next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.