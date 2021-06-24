Aurora teen pleads guilty to firing 16 shots at vehicle at gas station

A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty Thursday to firing more than a dozen shots at a vehicle at an Aurora gas station earlier this year.

The teen pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a gang member, according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Anthony Coco sentenced the teen to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for an indeterminate period of time not to exceed his 21st birthday.

Around 3:45 p.m. on February 21, 2021, Aurora police officers were called to the Thornton’s gas station located at 2800 Ogden Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Before officers arrived on scene, the 17-year-old got out of the vehicle he was in and opened fire on another vehicle at one of the gas pumps, striking the vehicle six times, Aurora police said. As the teen's vehicle drove away, the boy continued to shoot at the vehicle sitting at the gas pump.

The teen fired a total of 16 shots, according to police.

On May 6, the juvenile was arrested on unrelated charges in Kane County, police said.

"The residents of DuPage County should not be subjected to random, gang-fueled violence as we saw in this case," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "My office has no tolerance whatsoever for this type of brazen behavior and will act swiftly to protect our residents when incidents such as this arise. Thankfully, no one was injured or worse, killed, by the actions of this juvenile."