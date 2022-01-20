Aurora warming center offers much-needed refuge from single-digit temps

Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are responding to the current bitter cold snap by firing up warming centers for people who need a break from the frigid temperatures.

The Aurora Transportation Center is offering refuge on Thursday. The space at 233 North Broadway is being used as an overnight warming center from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. next Wednesday when the bitter cold weather is expected to let up.

"It's a warm place, it's safe, you can see it's spacious. We provide snacks, we provide water, we just want to make sure people are safe and warm at the same time," said Aurora spokesperson Clayton Muhammad.

Thursday morning, several people were taking advantage of the shelter, some sleeping on the floor with blankets dropped off by a local church.

Muhammad said others have brought pizzas over to offer a warm meal.

In Chicago, public libraries and park district buildings are open to people needing a warm place to ride out the cold. The city of Chicago website has a complete listing of other facilities.

In Aurora, commuter Bob Kufahl said it's no time to be outside.

"I work at a hospital and your skin would freeze. You wouldn't survive. You'd be frostbitten. It's probably warmer in your freezer than it is outside," he said.

But Kufahl still managed to look at the bright side.

"We're getting closer to spring. Yes, one day closer to spring one day less of this," he said.