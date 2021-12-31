Aurora's second marijuana dispensary opens Friday

Aurora will be opening its second marijuana dispensary Friday.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin and other officials are expected to attend a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony for nuEra Aurora, located at 1415 Corporate Boulevard near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall.

The city's first dispensary, Zen Leaf, opened in 2020 and has generated more than $500,000 in tax revenue.

The company added 22 positions to staff the new location.

The dispensary is the 70th new business to open in Aurora in 2021.

