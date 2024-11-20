Pair of armed robbery charges filed against 17-year-old

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with two armed robberies earlier this month in the Austin neighborhood.

The teen allegedly stole belongings from two women at gunpoint one day apart on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 11 in the 5200 block of West Harrison Street. The second occurred a day later in the 500 block of South Lockwood Avenue.

The 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Humboldt Park. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.