Chicago man charged with robbing 67-year-old at gunpoint

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in an armed robbery of a 67-year-old victim last month in the Austin neighborhood. Andre Moses, 36, was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges.



The backstory:

Andre Moses, 36, allegedly held up a 67-yaer-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 10 in the 600 block of Laramie Avenue, according to police.

Moses was arrested Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery of a victim 60 or older, both felonies.

No further information was provided.

What's next:

Moses has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.