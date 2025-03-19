Chicago man charged with robbing 67-year-old at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month in the Austin neighborhood.
The backstory:
Andre Moses, 36, allegedly held up a 67-yaer-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 10 in the 600 block of Laramie Avenue, according to police.
Moses was arrested Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery of a victim 60 or older, both felonies.
No further information was provided.
What's next:
Moses has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.