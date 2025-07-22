Chicago crime: 2 wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.
What we know:
A man, 39, and a woman, 35, were walking outside around 2:30 a.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and four people inside it started shooting in the first block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.
The man was shot several times throughout the body and the woman was grazed on the head by gunfire. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.