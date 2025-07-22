Chicago crime: 2 wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

The Brief A man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side. Four people in a black vehicle opened fire as the victims were walking around 2:30 a.m. on North Lavergne Avenue. Both victims were hospitalized in good condition, and no arrests have been made.



A drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A man, 39, and a woman, 35, were walking outside around 2:30 a.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and four people inside it started shooting in the first block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.

The man was shot several times throughout the body and the woman was grazed on the head by gunfire. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.