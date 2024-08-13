'Austin Harvest' opens permanent market on Chicago's West Side

An initiative born in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder four years ago has taken a significant step forward on Chicago’s West Side.

Austin Harvest, a market that began as a seasonal pop-up, celebrated its move to a permanent brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. Chicago Public Schools students cut the ribbon on the new site, which is housed in a building that was once a liquor store.

The idea for Austin Harvest emerged in 2020 after former Chicago Bears player Sam Acho met with young people in the Austin neighborhood in the wake of protests following Floyd’s murder. During a tour of the area, Acho noted the abundance of liquor stores and the scarcity of grocery stores offering fresh produce.

Students launched Austin Harvest as a temporary solution to bring hope and healing to their community. However, after years of operating as a seasonal pop-up, they recognized the ongoing need, particularly for their elderly neighbors.

"The Austin community is a food desert. We realized that all of the grocery stores are either far away or very expensive, so we thought, let’s make it affordable and close by, and we did just that," said Alanna Choice, a youth entrepreneur with Austin Harvest.

Austin Harvest is more than just a produce market. Through its partnership with the By The Hand Club For Kids, it also serves as an immersive entrepreneurship training experience for students.