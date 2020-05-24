Austin hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

article

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, whose age isn’t known, was crossing the street about 11:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was hit by an orange Pontiac Grand Prix in the intersection with Lexington Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Pontiac drove off south on Cicero and east on 5th Avenue, police said. It likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.