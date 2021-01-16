Austin man charged in fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

article

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in May in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Perry Jackson, of Austin, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

About 7:45 a.m. May 24, a ShotSpotter notification alerted police of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. Officers found Dariontae Adams with a gunshot wound to his head and notified Chicago firefighters.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Adams was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jackson was arrested about 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of North Main Street in Crown Point, Indiana, after he was identified by police as the person who allegedly shot Adams, police said.

Advertisement

He is due in bond court Saturday.