Gunmen exit car and open fire on 2 women in Austin, critically wounding 1

Two women were wounded, one critically, during a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 11:38 p.m. when a silver car pulled up and three males got out and started shooting at them in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the knee, leg and elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said. The 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her thigh and was taken to the same hospital where she was in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives