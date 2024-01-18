Austin shooting: Man grazed in head while driving on Chicago's West Side

A 24-year-old man was shot while behind the wheel Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:44 p.m., police say the male victim was traveling in his vehicle in the 300 block of N. Latrobe Avenue when an unknown offender in a gray SUV fired shots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim sustained a graze wound to his head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.