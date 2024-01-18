Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 11:25 AM CST until MON 11:45 AM CST, Kankakee County
8
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Central Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County

Austin shooting: Man grazed in head while driving on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot while behind the wheel Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:44 p.m., police say the male victim was traveling in his vehicle in the 300 block of N. Latrobe Avenue when an unknown offender in a gray SUV fired shots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim sustained a graze wound to his head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.