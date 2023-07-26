Austin shooting: Man, teen wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Wednesday night on Chicago's West Side.

Around 7 p.m., police say the male victims were near the sidewalk in the 5200 block of W. Ferdinand when at least one, but possibly two offenders fired shots.

The 16-year-old was struck in the elbow and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

The 19-year-old was shot in the legs and hand and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.