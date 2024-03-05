Gunshot victim, 28, dies after being dropped off at Chicago-area hospital

A man suffering from several gunshot wounds died after being dropped off at a suburban Chicago hospital.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue where the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. A friend dropped the victim off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No further information was provided.