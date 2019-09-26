Authorities investigate death of 1-year-old girl in Wonder Lake

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Crystal Lake girl Wednesday in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

The child and her mother were staying with relatives in Wonder Lake when she was found unresponsive, the McHenry County coroner’s office said in a statement.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry, where she was pronounced dead about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.

The death is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Wonder Lake police.

DCFS had prior contact with the girl’s family and is investigating her death as well, a spokesperson said.