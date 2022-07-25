Authorities release age progression photo of missing Gary boy

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released an age progression photo of what a boy who disappeared from Northwest Indiana seven years ago might look like today.

King Walker went missing at the age of 2 in July 2015, according to a statement from the NCMEC. He and his aunt, Diamond Bynum, were last seen leaving a family home in Gary, Indiana, but neither returned nor have been seen since.

Gary police believe King may still be in the company of Bynum.

An age progression photo shows what King Walker might look like today. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

King, who would now be 9, was described as a 3-foot, 34-pound boy with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes when we went missing.

Bynum, now 28, was described as a 4-foot-8, 238-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Diamond Bynum (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

LaShann Walker, King's grandmother, will hold a prayer vigil Monday at 2 p.m. at city hall in Gary in honor of the boy and Bynum.

Anyone with information should call Gary police at (219) 881-1214, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.