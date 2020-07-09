Authorities seek help locating suspects in alleged attack on 80-year-old at grocery store

article

Authorities Friday released the names of a suspect and possible accomplice in the alleged assault of an 80-year-old man in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store. They were seeking help from the public to find them.

The pair was identified as Demaris Wade, 22, and Tamika White, 33. They were last seen in a 2007 Nissan Altima with California license plate 8CCC010.

The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lancaster Station.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a Black man between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and approximately 250 pounds, the sheriff's department reported. He was wearing a light-colored sleeveless T-shirt, white shorts and a black mask with a design of white fangs.

They also identified a woman whom investigators believe accompanied the man to the store. At the time of the altercation, she was wearing a multi-colored patterned romper and a black face mask with red lips, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and several broken ribs, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about the assault was encouraged to call the station's detectives at 661-948-8466.

CNS contributed to this report.