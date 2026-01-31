Chicago weather: Single-digit cold fades as highs near 30 return

Lake-effect snow has ended in the Chicago area, but cold temperatures will linger overnight into Sunday morning.

Lows are expected to drop into the single digits and low teens late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will rebound Sunday, reaching the mid to upper 20s, still below normal for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds.

A light snowfall is possible Sunday night into early Monday, though Monday is expected to be dry with highs near 30 degrees. Dry conditions are forecast to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with the next chance of precipitation arriving late Thursday into Friday, when there is about a 30% chance of snow. Temperatures are expected to remain at or above normal through the week before colder conditions return next weekend.