Authorities to decide if search continues for missing Texas State student

A decision may be made Friday as to whether or not to continue searching for a missing Texas State University student.

The search for 21-year-old Jason Landry has been going on since Monday. He left San Marcos late Sunday night and his wrecked car was found on a remote road northeast of Luling. Inside the car, investigators found his wallet, his phone, and other personal items.

Investigators believe he walked away from his wrecked car but no one knows what happened after that.

A dive team was brought in Wednesday and a pond was drained after a possible sonar hit, but Landry was not found.

Authorities tell FOX 7 that they will meet tomorrow to decide if they will continue searching the area.

Landry's father Kent Landry spoke with FOX 7 Wednesday about the search for his son.

"And if it’s bad news I thought I’d be there before him, but if he’s there to greet me at the pearly gates I’m OK with that because we will have all eternity to answer all the questions of why this road why here why then what happened all those questions they don’t mean anything when you think about will your child ever walk through the door again," said Landry.

