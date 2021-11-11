Autopsy results released for slain Wheeling mother

A 21-year-old mother who was found murdered in Wheeling this week was strangled to death, according to autopsy results released Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ja'Nya Murphy died as a result of asphyxiation due to strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide. Murphy was discovered during a well-being check by Wheeling police after she failed to report to work on Tuesday.

Murphy's 1-year-old daughter, Jacklyn "Angel" Dobbs, remains missing. The body of an African-American female toddler was discovered Thursday afternoon in a pond off of Interstate 94 in Northwest Indiana. Sources tell FOX 32 News that authorities are investigating to see if there is a connection between the toddler and Dobbs.

A person of interest in Murphy's murder and Dobb's disappearance was located in Missouri. The person had a relationship with Murphy, and was last seen with her on Monday, around the time her family last had contact with her, according to Wheeling police.

He was stopped by police while driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan that was also sought by police, based on video reviewed by officers, authorities said.

An endangered missing person advisory issued Thursday did not say where in Missouri the person and van were located.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter at the apartment building, Wheeling police said.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.