Body of toddler found in pond off I-94 in Northwest Indiana

UPDATE: Lake County coroner confirms identity of body found in Indiana retention pond

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of an African-American female toddler was found in a pond off of Interstate 94 in Lake County, Indiana, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police dive teams were on scene near I-94 and Kennedy Avenue just after noon.

Construction workers in the area spotted the body, called 911 and then went into the water to retrieve the girl, police said.

A one-year-old girl was reported missing after her mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found murdered in her Wheeling apartment just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Sources say they are investigating to see if there is a connection.

Murphy's family requested a welfare check after she didn't show up for work at her retail job, and after they hadn't heard from her for nearly two days.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Murphy died as a result of asphyxiation due to strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Jacyln was not found in the apartment where she lived with her mother and is presumed kidnapped.

Wheeling Police said investigators identified a person of interest on Thursday who had a previous relationship with Murphy and was seen with her on Monday.

Police found the person of interest and their 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plate FP139293 in Missouri on Wednesday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.