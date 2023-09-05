Avalon Park Elementary unveils new state-of-the-art playground

As the school year ushers in the delights of fall, students at Avalon Park Elementary have an extra reason to be excited about recess.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday revealed a brand-new, state-of-the-art playground designed to enhance their outdoor experiences.

This innovative playground boasts several safety features, including a soft rubber surface to prevent injuries. It offers a range of activities suitable for different age groups, featuring three slides and classic games like Tic-Tac-Toe.

Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, commended the school's deserving students and the positive impact of the new space.

"We want our children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally. We want them to have joy. What I love about this school is that we're pushing our children … because we know our children have the potential," said Martinez.

The creation of the new Avalon Park Elementary School playground became a reality thanks to the school's ongoing collaborations with Discover Financial Services, Kaboom!, and the Hirsch Family.