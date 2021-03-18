Avalon Park man charged after chase, crashing into cop cars in Princeton Park

article

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested Tuesday while attempted to evade police and crashed into multiple police cars in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Issac Lacy, of Avalon Park, is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer, criminal damage to government property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor counts related to fleeing a traffic stop, Chicago police said.

Lacy was arrested about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, after being identified as the person who allegedly, while driving a stolen vehicle, evaded several attempts by police to initiate a traffic stop, struck two police vehicles, and led officers on a chase through multiple police districts, police said.

Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and after a brief attempt to resist arrest, he was placed into custody, police said.

Lacy is due in bond court Thursday.