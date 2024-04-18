Avondale armed robbery: 2 held up at gunpoint

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood.

The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and four people got out armed with two handguns and two rifles in the 3500 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to police.

The suspects took property from the two men, entered the car and drove off westbound on Belmont Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery, and there is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.