A GMC struck three cars at an Avondale intersection early Saturday morning, leading to multiple in the hospital.

According to police, around 12:20 a.m., a male driver failed to stop at a red light, slamming into three cars in the middle of the intersection located in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Three victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in unknown conditions, police said.

Advertisement

There are no further details.