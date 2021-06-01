Babies at Lurie Children's Hospital's NICU kick-off first summer with photos

he neonatal intensive care unit at Lurie Children's Hospital kicked off summer in Chicago with a splash and a message to stay cool.

Organized by the NICU child life specialist, the babies' families celebrated the unofficial start to summer over Memorial Day weekend with a Splish Splash NICU Bash.

The babies were dressed in summer outfits with a beach theme, including sunglasses and beach balls.

See the photos below:

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

(Lurie Children's Hospital)

