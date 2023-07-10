Baby girl dies after dresser falls on her in West Englewood

A 1-year-old girl died after a dresser fell on top of her Sunday night inside a West Englewood home.

The dresser fell on the girl around 9:40 p.m. inside a residence in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other information was immediately available.

Area One detectives are investigating.