Back of the Yards residents warned about recent armed robberies

Police are warning residents in the Back of the Yards neighborhood after a series of armed robberies this month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In each incident, a man with a handgun approaches pedestrians on the street and steals their property and cash, according to a CPD community alert.

The armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 8:52 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 4700 block of South Loomis Boulevard

At 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 4800 block of South Throop Street

At 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 4800 block of South Loomis Boulevard

At 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of West 48th Street

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 4900 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

The suspect is described as roughly 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, wearing a black skull cap, black Harry Potter style glasses and black pants. He was armed with a black and silver handgun.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.