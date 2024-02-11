Back of the Yards armed robbery: 2 suspects on the run

Two suspects are on the run after they robbed a man at gunpoint in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of S. Hermitage Avenue.

A 59-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was approached by a brown SUV. Two male suspects got out and went up to the man while armed with guns, according to police.

The two men stole the 59-year-old's property before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported. Police are still searching for the suspects.