Teen charged in violent carjacking of 67-year-old in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a violent armed carjacking last April in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 17-year-old allegedly battered and carjacked a 67-year-old man at gunpoint on April 28 in the 5200 block of South Peoria Street, according to police.

The teen was arrested Monday in Englewood. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

No further information was provided.