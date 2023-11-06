Back of the Yards drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

A man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

They were standing on the sidewalk around 9:44 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 5100 block of South Wood street, according to police.

The 46-year-old woman was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said. The 39-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.