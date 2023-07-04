Back of the Yards shooting leaves man dead, another critically wounded

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The men, 24 and 25, were outside around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when someone got out of a vehicle and started shooting, police said.

The 24-year-old was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.